



Real Madrid have a deal in place for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

That’s according to Okdiario’s chief football pundit Eduardo Inda, when speaking on El Chiringuito.

“The signing of Haaland by Real Madrid is practically done. It is closer than it seems,” began Inda.

“The negotiation with (agent Mino) Raiola is being carried out by (Real vice-president) José Ángel Sánchez and the agreement with the footballer is closed.

“It would cost around 150 million euros in total. Real Madrid is seeing how to pay it.





“They have the best financial situation of all the teams in Europe, but they are building the stadium at the same time and are looking at how to finance it.

“They are seeing how to get the money with the exits. Among others, they could get money with (Raphael) Varane, who has a year left on his contract or Casemiro, although I think he will not end up leaving. Varane has a better chance of leaving. He is p***ed off with the criticism he has received in recent times and for being singled out.”