<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is set to unsettle Manchester City for Dortmund star Jardon Sancho who has been a target for the English attacker since his day at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish giant has now entered the race to rival Premier League Champions Manchester City in the bid to sign the former Manchester City starlet.

Sancho has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe since leaving Manchester City for Dortmund two seasons ago.

Dortmund is also keen on sealing a deal for the youngster, Sancho is in his final season with the Bundesliga outfit and the club directors has begun their search for an ideal replacement

Dortmund is willing to do business provided his suitors can pay as much as £100m for his signature, with Real Madrid ion the mix the better for Signal Iduna outfit.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also reported to be monitoring the English attacker. Sancho will prefer a move to a club where he can feature in the Champions League and the Red Devils is uncertain about Champions League football next season.

Meanwhile, Manchester City has the option to counter any offer for Sancho having inserted a clause that entitles them to be informed if Dortmund accepted a bid.