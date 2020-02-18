<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid is set to announce the signing of a midfielder as they set the stage to unveil Reinier Jesus Carvalho a player they signed from Flamengo in the Brazilian Serie A.

The midfielder is one of the best talents in Brazil and Real Madrid captured his signature but have to wit till he is 18 years old before the deal becomes official





Reinier Jesus is expected to play the remainder of the season with Real Madrid Castilla under the guidance of Raul Gonzalez.

He would be closely examined by first-team manager Zinedine Zidane who will determine his future at the club, he could be promoted to the first team as back up or loan out to another club for regular playing time.