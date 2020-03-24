<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is set to sign two attackers at the end of the season as they aim to strengthen their attacking options.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is keen on sign Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland as they aim to solve the club’s goal-scoring issue.

The report in Marca says Perez wants to add Mbappe and Haaland to the team this summer as he is prepared to make a move for the RB Salzburg striker, who is joined Dortmund in the winter.





Haaland would cost €75m – though that price may dramatically drop given the coronavirus crisis despite he joining the last winter.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the Borussia Dortmund striker and he is set to create a space for the former RB Salzburg striker in the summer, Haaland is keen on joining Santiago Bernabeu outfit at the end of the season.

AS for Mbappe Real Madrid is aware that PSG would hold back this summer and they are prepared to wait till the 2021 season to sign the French striker.