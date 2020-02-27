<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid are prepared to bring new legs to the team after the 2-1 defeat in the Champions League to Manchester City as they are keen on signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz at the end of the season.

Real Madrid boss is aware that his midfield is weak and he is keen on signing the Spanish midfielder to help bring creativity to the midfield.





The left-footed midfielder can operate anywhere in the midfield and he can also provide the right balance for the team having seen his exploit with Napoli this season.

Ruiz helped Napoli to the Champions League knock out stage and in the round of 16, they played 1-1 draw against the La Liga Champions Barcelona at Naples.