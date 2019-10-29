<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is willing to let Gareth Bale leave on a free transfer to China this January after Shanghai Shenhua reignited their interest in signing the attacker following another tussle with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Zidane and Bale put aside their difference and moved on at the beginning of the season after a move to the Chinese Super League was halted in its final stages.

The manager and attacker were at it again when Zidane failed to include Bale in the Champions League squad list against Club Brugge without explanation, Zidane confirming that Bale’s absence had been due to a potential risk of injury, the former Tottenham man believed he was being punished by the club legend, according to Marca, that got him annoyed and he instructed his agent to secure him an exit from Real Madrid in January.

Real Madrid would encourage should move this time as they aim to reduce the wage burden of the club.