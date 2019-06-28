<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is set to play against Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in their pre-season tour before the start of the 2019/20.

Real Madrid first game in August will take place out Spain and the second will be the Trofeo Bernabeu four days later.

Zinedine Zidane’ men will play against Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in July for the International Champions Cup, which is held in the United States before they take a trip to Germany to take part in the Audi Cup, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur on July 31 and Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce one day later.