Real Madrid is prepared to include one of their stars and cash in a bid to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has shown his desire to work with the former Juventus star and has instructed the Los Blancos board to do all they can to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu before the commencement of the club pre-season.

Pogba is also eager to work under Zidane but Manchester United valuation has made the deal a difficult one to thrash as they placed £150 million on the World Cup winner.

Real Madrid is keen on throwing in Gareth Bale, 29, or Isco, 27, into the deal, according to report in The Sun.

Both players have been linked with moves to Old Trafford in recent years and could now be used as makeweights.