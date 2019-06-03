<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly hoping to jump the queue for Benfica starlet João Félix by making an attractive transfer proposition.

Félix wowed onlookers with his performances for the Liga NOS champions as the 19-year-old netted 20 goals in all competitions last season.

The Portuguese U21 international has a €120m release clause and a host of top European clubs are understood to be hovering around him this summer.

But Spanish outlet AS report that Real Madrid are hoping to steal a march on their competitors by making an offer of €80m up front in cash, with a further €40m to follow in bonuses later down the line.

The likes of Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid have also been linked with Félix and Benfica are likely to hold out as long as they can for the highest possible fee.

The Portuguese club are also still hoping the young forward will sign a new contract which would see his release clause rise to a whopping €200m.

Félix is currently with the Portugal squad preparing for the Uefa Nations League Finals, and could make his debut against Switzerland on Wednesday.