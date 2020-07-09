



Real Madrid’s prepared to listen to offers for Luka Jovic who only joined the club last summer.

Jovic was signed to be a back up to Karim Benzema and in few seasons time he would be promoted to be the main striker of the team but it seems such aspiration won’t come to fulfilment.

The attacker has failed to hit the height of his previous season while at Eintracht Frankfurt following a disappointing first season at Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid directors initially welcome the idea of sending the Serbian attacker on loan but it seems the board is not ruling out selling him on permanent terms.





The 22-year-old attacker has flaunted Real Madrid’s rule during the coronavirus crisis has been a major concern, he travelled to Serbia and upon his return, he suffered mysterious injury away from the pitch and he broke LaLiga’s protocol by attending a barbecue with Getafe’s Nemanja Maksimovic and Atletico Madrid’s Ivan Saponjic.

He is on quarantine again after he came in contact with a friend that tested positive of coronavirus.

Jovic scored two goals to his name this season from his 770 minutes – across 25 matches, eight of which he started.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane believed in Jovic and he is determined to offer him playing time in the future but it seems that won’t happen as expected.