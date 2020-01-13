<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid is set to bully Chelsea to the signing of Lille ace Boubakary Soumare dubbed new Kante as both clubs are prepared to battle for his signature.

Chelsea is in the market to sign an ideal replacement for Kante following the speculation surrounding the future of the defensive midfielder who is seeking an exit from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Kante has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past but no serious talks have been in place to sign the 30-year-old World Cup winner.





Chelsea is keen on signing the defensive midfielder as a replacement for Kante and the Lille star has been on their radar for some time, and the Blues directors are prepared to make an offer for the French midfielder who is valued €50m-€60m.

The likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli and Valencia are credited with interest for the signature of Soumare.

Chelsea will have to battle not Real Madrid but Soumare’s other suitors to land the player dubbed the “next N’Golo Kante.”