Real Madrid is prepared to break the world record this summer to secure the signature of their prime target ahead of the next season.

Real Madrid is prepared to offer a whopping sum of €280M for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe when the transfer window opens.

The report in the France Football is claiming that via Sport, that Los Blancos is ready to break the bank to capture the signature of the World Cup winning star.

Mbappe has been on top of his game in the past three seasons and it is no surprise that Real Madrid is craving to sign him with such an exorbitant amount of cash.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017 and since then he has scored 57 goals and 32 assists in 85 games for the Ligue 1 Champions.

Real Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus last summer and are keen to find a replacement for the Portuguese star and the Bernabeu hierarchy feels Mbappe is the ideal player to fit into Ronaldo’s boot as the likes of Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz failing to pull their weight after the exit of Ronaldo to Serie A.

Real Madrid will ensure they push PSG to the limit to secure the services of Mbappe.