Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to breaking the €500 million spending barrier set this summer to sign one of their main targets this summer.

Perez has already spent over €300m on new additions Rodrygo Goes, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy and the spending seems not to stop following as they aim to bring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and potentially PSG striker Kylian Mbappe before the close of the transfer market in two month’s time.

Perez set €500m for the summer signings and he is willing to add to the budget if need be and it is also claimed that players could be cleared out before this transfer window slams shut.

Real Madrid will sell some of their players this summer in a bid to make more cash to fund their transfer business so as to avert the FIFA hammer on the financial fair play.