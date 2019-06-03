<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is set to break for Liverpool forward as they aim to test waters with the newly crowned European Champions.

Real Madrid wants Mohamed Salah after seeing Liverpool win the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday evening.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane agreed on the move for the Egyptian forward as they aim to bolster the squad ahead of next season, according to report in AS.

Real Madrid will make their first offer for the former AS Roma forward after learning that the Champions League winner is open to the offer, Salah has a contract till 2023 with the Anfield outfit and he is rated €200m while Los Blancos president has set a sum of €500m aside for this season transfer as they aim to rebuild the squad.