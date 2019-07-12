<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is prepared to make their first bid for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to report.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made Pogba his prime target and he has instructed Los Blancos’ directors to do all they can do to sign the France international.

ABC says Real Madrid intend to make an opening bid of €125m for the midfielder but Manchester United is reluctant to cash in on the World Cup star, though could be brought to the table for an offer of €170m.

It’s suggested Real president Florentino Perez has set a limit of €130m plus a staggering bonus of €15m – which is not up to the valuation of Manchester United for their most expensive signing.

Pogba is willing to join Real Madrid, he could force his way out of the club before the transfer window ends.