Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Jules Kounde, Antonio Rudiger

According to the Transfer Window podcast (h/t Daily Express), Real Madrid want to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Blues target Jules Kounde to bolster their defensive options.

Antonio Rudiger‘s transfer saga is going against Chelsea every passing day. The German defender has shown no interest in signing a new contract extension with the Blues and has attracted serious interest from several top teams, and one of them is Real Madrid, who have been continuously linked with the 28-year-old.

There have been talks that Real Madrid are targeting Joe Gomez for their defensive line. But sports journalist Duncan Castles ruled out the talks regarding the Liverpool defender and suggested that Los Blancos are instead interested in Antonio Rudiger.

“They’re definitely interested in Rudiger, so there’s again a direct contest between Chelsea and Madrid for one of the players involved in the process.”

Chelsea have been a long admirer of Jules Kounde. But Blues’ last season’s advancements were halted because of the heavy asking price from Sevilla. Duncan revealed Florentino Pérez’s board were equally interested in luring the young defender in the summer. Furthermore, Daily Express suggests the Madrid-based team are still in the race.

“During the last transfer window, there was also interest in the player from Real Madrid and a degree of interest from Manchester United. So there is pressure on Chelsea here.”

Rudiger has been one of the critical elements of Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea squad. The German defender has developed himself into one of the best and consistently makes a difference in every game. Blues might not be able to lure such an experienced defender even if they try to spend a hefty sum in the transfer window.

In contrast, if he decides to leave, then Marina Granovskaia’s board would perhaps have to hunt for a quality replacement. At this moment, signing quality young centre-backs is not an easy task. Moreover, Rudiger may leave on a free if he doesn’t sign a renewal, which would mean we get no influx of cash to invest elsewhere.

The young defender has proved his maturity and consistency in the Spanish La Liga. The 23-year-old could partner up with Thiago Silva in the back and form a solid line. But what makes the transfer even more exciting is the long-term guarantee that the Sevilla starlet provides to the West London team’s squad.

But it looks like Real Madrid would create a big problem for Chelsea in the transfer window. If the Los Blancos board successfully lures Rudiger, Thomas Tuchel would find himself in hot waters, and the move will only strengthen one of Chelsea’s Champions League rivals. Furthermore, if Perez’s board remains firm in Kounde’s pursuit, Chelsea would have another added headache to deal with on several fronts.