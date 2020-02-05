<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid has set aside £253million for a single signing in the next transfer window.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is ready to break the transfer record to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Real Madrid has identified the World Cup winner as the piece that is missing in their attack and they are willing to sign in a bid to make the attack fearsome again since the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.





Perez is will to pay a record-breaking amount to bring the 21-year-old star to Bernabeu for the next six years.

The French attacker has been in tremendous form scoring 82 goals and provided 45 assists for PSG in 112 appearances.

Real Madrid will duel on the recent clash between Mbappe and his manager Thomas Tuchel in a bid to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe’s contract runs out in 2022 and he could be offered six years at the Santiago Bernabeu.