Brazilian club Santos have announced an agreement to sell teenager Rodrygo to Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer.

Rodrygo will move in July 2019 in a deal that will cost the European champions a total of €54 million, ESPN Brasil reports.

The 17-year-old forward will make the journey from Brazil to the Spanish capital a year after another young Brazilian attacker, Vinicius Jr., who moves to the Bernabeu this summer.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR