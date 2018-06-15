Brazilian club Santos have announced an agreement to sell teenager Rodrygo to Spanish giants Real Madrid next summer.

Rodrygo will move in July 2019 in a deal that will cost the European champions a total of €54 million, ESPN Brasil reports.

The 17-year-old forward will make the journey from Brazil to the Spanish capital a year after another young Brazilian attacker, Vinicius Jr., who moves to the Bernabeu this summer.

O Santos Futebol Clube e o Real Madrid C.F. chegaram a um acordo para a transferência futura do atleta @RodrygoGoes. A ida do atleta ao clube espanhol está programada para julho de 2019. Mais detalhes em https://t.co/XLLTyz4MaT pic.twitter.com/YLZ5O6J1ub — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) June 15, 2018