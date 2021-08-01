Real Madrid rule out selling Vinicius to PSG

Real Madrid have no intention of letting Vinicius leave. Carlo Ancelotti said he was not for sale a long time ago despite PSG insisting on his signing.

Carlo Ancelotti said that Vinicius was not for sale a while ago. The Real Madrid coach counts on the Brazilian for the 2021-22 season and is convinced that he could revolutionise the Real Madrid attack.

Despite that, several clubs are insisting on the signing of the young Brazilian so Real Madrid will have to make it clear that the player is not for sale.

Leonardo’s PSG is one of those who has most insisted on Vinicius’ signing and they want to have him at the club for next season. However, according to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, Real Madrid are not contemplating the departure of the Brazilian, or including him in a possible sale of Mbappe.

This will be the fourth season of the former Flamengo man at Madrid. Up to now, Real Madrid fans are divided between those who see him as a quality striker and those who say he is not good enough.

Last season was precisely Vinicius’ best in terms of games played, a total of 49, 31 of them as a starter, but he scored just six times.