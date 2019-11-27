<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have breathed a sigh of relief that star forward Eden Hazard is only out for ten days following a leg injury.

Hazard was withdrawn after 70 minutes after being caught by Paris Saint-Germain defender and his fellow Belgian international teammate Thomas Meunier.

Zinedine Zidane stated in his post-match press conference that he is concerned by the injury but tests have revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared.

Diario AS now report that the attacking star will only miss the upcoming games against Alaves and Espanyol but will be fit in time to face both Valencia and Barcelona later in the month.

OFFICIAL: @hazardeden10 has suffered a contusion in his right ankle and will only be out of action for about 10 days. pic.twitter.com/YcLhSZMmXB — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) November 27, 2019

Hazard has not broken or damaged any muscles with only bruising detected, meaning he is likely to return in under a fortnight.

Hazard was replaced by Gareth Bale against the Ligue 1 giants, and the Welsh international is set to replace him for the weekend’s tricky trip to Alaves – the Welshman’s first start since October 5.