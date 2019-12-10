<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is on alert as Kylian Mbappe heap pressure on Paris Saint-Germain following his refusal to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 Champions.

Mbappe, 20, contracts end in 2022 and the attacker is unwilling to remain at the French capital with a move to European elite club on his sight.

Real Madrid is one of the clubs craving to sign the former AS Monaco ace but PSG want to tie him down with improved contract terms that would see him reject any advances from the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and even Barcelona.

PSG is faced with a huge task to convince Mbappe and it seems his ambition is greater than that of PSG, his attitude in the last two games has puzzled the club.

Mbappe was substituted against Nantes and Montpellier by Thomas Tuchel but his gesture was a sign that he was not happy with his coach’s decision to withdraw him.

Mbappe was skeptical going to Real Madrid last three seasons with the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo but at the moment he is convinced he can play in the Real Madrid team week in week out.

He is widely considered as a world-class player and those close to him are looking out for him as if he is one.

Mbappe wants a club that can make him a Ballon d’Or contender in the future an attribute Real Madrid is known for.