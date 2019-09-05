<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has released their Champions League squad against their opener against Paris Saint-Germain in Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane included summer arrival Rodrigo Goes in the squad that will challenge for this season Champions League title.

Alphonse Areola, the latest the arrive in the summer also made the cut.

Real Madrid ‘s full squad list for the 2019/20 Champions League campaign is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola and Thibaut Courtois.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola and Farland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, James Rodriguez, Brahim Diaz and Isco.

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Lucas Vazquez, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius and Rodrygo Goes.