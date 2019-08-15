<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has rejected Paris Saint Germain proposal for the deal to bring Neymar to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Ligue 1 Champions wants Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior to be included in the deal for Neymar but the request has been declined by Real Madrid directors.

Though Real Madrid is working tirelessly to sign Neymar and they are aware of their rival Barcelona also seeking a reunion with the Brazilian attacker but Los Blancos directors are unwilling to throw Vinicius into the deal.

Real Madrid is willing to include Luka Modric, Keylor Navas or Isco plus cash to bring Neymar back to La Liga.

According to AS, PSG has enquired whether Real Madrid would be prepared to part ways with Vinicius Junior, despite having only signed the prospect last year.

The injury to Asensio will give Vinicius more playing time next season despite the presence of Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Lucas Vasquez.