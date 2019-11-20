<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to reignite their interest in Ajax duo André Onana and Donny van de Beek.

Both players were on their 2019 summer shortlist, but deals failed to materialise with alternative options considered and negotiations breaking down.

According to Sport, Madrid president Florentino Pérez believes both players can ‘contribute plenty’ to their future project.

Despite Andriy Lunin and Luca Zidane offering adequate back-up, Onana is seen as somebody who can truly challenge Thibaut Courtois in goal.

While Van de Beek can provide goals from midfield and provide an alternative for Luka Modrić who could leave the Santiago Bernabéu this summer.

The pair are likely to cost in excess of €80m.