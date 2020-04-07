<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Despite Cristiano Ronaldo being linked with a shock Real Madrid return recently, the club are steadfastly against the idea.

Those rumours have intensified in recent weeks, with the Portugal international making a surprise return to the Santiago Bernabéu last month to watch his former side’s Clásico victory.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, there have been reports of serious concerns about Juventus’ finances in relation to their top earner’s wages, resulting in links with Los Blancos intensifying.

But MARCA have rubbished such speculation and claimed there are several reasons why a return to Real for Ronaldo is a complete non-starter.

Although he maintains a good relationship with his old president Florentino Pérez, that isn’t the case with his former team-mates, with Marcelo being the only man Ronaldo is still particularly close to.





His comments about Luka Modrić’s 2018 Ballon d’Or win rubbed both the Croatian and several others up the wrong way too.

Given that he also left to seek out ‘new challenges’, Real feel little has changed, while the biggest sticking point is, naturally, the money that would be required for such a transaction.

Ronaldo was involved in several contract disputes with his old club, who were unwilling to offer him neither the length of contract or the annual €31 million salary that he found in Turin.

They are certainly not going to consider it now for the 35-year-old and in fact, his €112m sale is viewed as a good bit of business by Los Blancos.

Although he will always be regarded highly in the Spanish capital, his time there is certainly up.