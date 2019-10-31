<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid scored five goals against struggling Levante in the La Liga on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu as they marked the biggest win since the return of Zinedine Zidane to the dugout.

Brazilian wonder kid Rodrygo scored the opening goal in the 7th minute and just a minute later Toni Kroos made it two before a penalty was awarded to Real Madrid in the 24th minute and the Sergio Ramos made no mistake to make it 3-0 in the opening 24 minutes of the game.

Karim Benzema was the star of the game, the French star added the fourth goal in the 69th minute from a penalty spot and Luka Jovic wait for a goal in Real Madrid shirt is finally over in the La Liga as he slotted in the fifth goal to make it 5-0 for Los Blancos.