Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly been eulogising about Kylian Mbappe to Bernabeu chiefs over WhatsApp.

The World Cup winner scored a hat-trick in just over 20 minutes in the second half of PSG’s 5-0 win over Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The texts from Perez to his colleagues after the match according to AS said, ‘Have you seen the exhibition of Mbappe?

‘In the second half he scored a hat-trick against the same Club Brugge who put us on the ropes at the Bernabeu.

‘This is the signing that would set the fans on their feet and I would have Real on top for at least ten years.’

The Madrid chief sees Mbappe as the only player who could replicate Zinedine Zidane or Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact at the Bernabeu.

The Ligue 1 champions are not a selling club but Perez’s relationship with his PSG counterpart Nasser Al-Khelaifi could prove vital to negotiations.

It would take £260million to prize Mbappe out of PSG, which is the same amount Zidane’s side spent in total in the summer.