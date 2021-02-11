Dani Ceballos has suggested that his future will not necessarily lie with Arsenal, despite helping the London side to FA Cup glory.

Real Madrid officials are making frantic efforts to sell Dani Ceballos at the end of this season.

The midfielder is currently in the middle of his second season on-loan at Arsenal. The deal does not include a permanent option.


Okdiario reports Real Madrid does not wish to consider another third loan for Ceballos and instead will seek to sell.

Real hope to raise €25m from moving on Ceballos this summer.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to be interested in keeping hold of the Spain international.

