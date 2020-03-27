<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly keen on offering €40m for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the Nigeria international.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with a potential bid for a new attacker ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with doubts over the futures of Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale.

Los Blancos were linked with the former Sporting Charleroi striker, prior to Luka Jovic’s arrival last summer, but opted against a move for the 21-year-old.





However, according to a report on the Daily Star, they are now set to rival Premier League side Manchester United with a big money offer, after he has netted 13 league goals (18 in all competitions) so far this season.

“Real are only likely to pay around €40m for Victor, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could go higher, if they generate funds from player sales in the coming months,” a report on Football Espana stated.

Lille currently value Osimhen in the region of €80m, however neither side is likely to pay that much for the former VfL Wolfsburg man.