<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid are reportedly ready to intensify their summer pursuit of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Julien Stéphan, making 30 appearances across all competitions.

According to Marca, Madrid have watched the 17-year-old on ‘several occasions’ this season after personal recommendations from manager Zinedine Zidane.





The LaLiga giants have made a conscious effort to recruit talented youth players, as shown by the arrivals of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Takefusa Kubo and more recently Reinier.

They will face competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain however, who are also tracking the teenager who currently leads Europe in tackling metrics.

Camavinga has three years left on his current deal and is likely to demand a fee in excess of €50m.