Real Madrid are reportedly ready to splash out a massive sum in a bid to land Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to table €130M offer to try and convince the Premier League leaders to sell Salah, with the Egyptian star willing to do everything in his power to secure a move away from Anfield next summer.

Interestingly, Salah’s rating has been on the rise since his switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, thus it’s not a surprise Los Blancos are willing to splash the cash to secure his signature.

At the last count, the former Chelsea and Roma forward helped Reds win a European Super Cup and Champions League during his time at Anfield, with the Egyptian also forming a deadly partnership with the pair of Mane and Firmino during his stint on Merseyside.

Salah was in great form for Liverpool last year, netting 22 times in the Premier League, a total that saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot with Aubameyang and Mane.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories