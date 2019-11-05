<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to splash out a massive sum in a bid to land Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to table €130M offer to try and convince the Premier League leaders to sell Salah, with the Egyptian star willing to do everything in his power to secure a move away from Anfield next summer.

Interestingly, Salah’s rating has been on the rise since his switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, thus it’s not a surprise Los Blancos are willing to splash the cash to secure his signature.

At the last count, the former Chelsea and Roma forward helped Reds win a European Super Cup and Champions League during his time at Anfield, with the Egyptian also forming a deadly partnership with the pair of Mane and Firmino during his stint on Merseyside.

Salah was in great form for Liverpool last year, netting 22 times in the Premier League, a total that saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot with Aubameyang and Mane.