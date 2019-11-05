Real Madrid are reportedly ready to splash out a massive sum in a bid to land Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.
According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Real Madrid are set to table €130M offer to try and convince the Premier League leaders to sell Salah, with the Egyptian star willing to do everything in his power to secure a move away from Anfield next summer.
Interestingly, Salah’s rating has been on the rise since his switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2017, thus it’s not a surprise Los Blancos are willing to splash the cash to secure his signature.
At the last count, the former Chelsea and Roma forward helped Reds win a European Super Cup and Champions League during his time at Anfield, with the Egyptian also forming a deadly partnership with the pair of Mane and Firmino during his stint on Merseyside.
Salah was in great form for Liverpool last year, netting 22 times in the Premier League, a total that saw him share the Premier League Golden Boot with Aubameyang and Mane.