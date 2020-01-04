Real Madrid are reportedly ready to complete a January deal for Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus.
Reinier enjoyed a breakout 2019 for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 17 appearances.
According to Marca, the 17-year-old has a €30m release clause and Flamengo are holding out for the full amount, despite Madrid already offering €25m.
Due to terms in his contract, Reinier’s clause will rise to €35m in June for the summer transfer window and to €70m after that – which is why Los Blancos are keen to strike a quick deal.
It’s also understood that if a deal was concluded in January, the playmaker would not join Zinedine Zidane’s first team squad immediately.
Barcelona and Manchester City also expressed an interest but neither club submitted concrete bids.