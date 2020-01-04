<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to complete a January deal for Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus.

Reinier enjoyed a breakout 2019 for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 17 appearances.

According to Marca, the 17-year-old has a €30m release clause and Flamengo are holding out for the full amount, despite Madrid already offering €25m.

Due to terms in his contract, Reinier’s clause will rise to €35m in June for the summer transfer window and to €70m after that – which is why Los Blancos are keen to strike a quick deal.

It’s also understood that if a deal was concluded in January, the playmaker would not join Zinedine Zidane’s first team squad immediately.

Barcelona and Manchester City also expressed an interest but neither club submitted concrete bids.