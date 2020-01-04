Real Madrid are reportedly ready to complete a January deal for Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus.

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to complete a January deal for Flamengo midfielder Reinier Jesus.

Reinier enjoyed a breakout 2019 for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals and assisting two in 17 appearances.

According to Marca, the 17-year-old has a €30m release clause and Flamengo are holding out for the full amount, despite Madrid already offering €25m.

Due to terms in his contract, Reinier’s clause will rise to €35m in June for the summer transfer window and to €70m after that – which is why Los Blancos are keen to strike a quick deal.

It’s also understood that if a deal was concluded in January, the playmaker would not join Zinedine Zidane’s first team squad immediately.

Barcelona and Manchester City also expressed an interest but neither club submitted concrete bids.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories