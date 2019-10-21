<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho with a view to potentially making a big-money offer next summer.

Sancho was one of the stand out creative players in Europe last season, scoring 12 times and assisting a further 14 goals for Borussia Dortmund.

His performances in the Bundesliga earned rave reviews and saw the teenager being heavily linked with Manchester United in the summer.

Sancho though, opted to stay at Dortmund however the club have publicly admitted that it will be difficult to keep the wide man beyond next year.

United and Barcelona have previously expressed their interest, but now the Daily Mail say that Real Madrid are also keen on the wide man and could make a move before the European Championships in eight months’ time.

Their interest will depend entirely on whether Kylian Mbappé, so long a target for Los Blancos, decides to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

But should he remain in France, then Zinedine Zidane’s side are willing to pay top dollar for the England international.

It’s thought that Sancho could attract bids in the region of €160m.