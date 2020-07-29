



Real Madrid aim to raise €100m this summer from selling Castilla graduates.

AS revealed after selling Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan for €40m and Javi Sánchez to Valladolid (three million for 50% of his economic rights), there are four players who learned their craft in Valdebebas who will be moving on.





Mariano, Sergio Reguilón, Borja Mayoral and Óscar Rodríguez are all being put up for sale.

In total, Madrid are looking to make it a record summer in terms of sales, and bring in around €100m.