



Real Madrid produced a routine performance to see off La Liga relegation strugglers Eibar 2-0, moving to within three points of leaders Atletico Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were dominant from the off, and had the ball in the back of the net twice – both ruled out for offside – and hit the crossbar, before Marco Asensio gave the champions the lead in the 41st minute with a fine finish.





Real had three goals ruled out for offside throughout the match, but Karim Benzema scored his seventh in nine matches in all competitions, his best scoring streak for the club, with a header to double their lead in the 73rd minute.

Eibar rarely threatened but went closest from an error by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who almost conceded from a back-pass in the second half before recovering brilliantly to prevent an own goal.

The result gives Real a boost in their bid to retain the title and will provide confidence ahead of their Champions League quarter-final with Liverpool, while Eibar remain second from bottom, two points from safety, and could be rooted to the foot of the table if Alaves can get a positive result against Celta Vigo on Sunday.