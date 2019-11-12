<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has warned Juventus board over Cristiano Ronaldo substitute strop against AC Milan in the Series A on Sunday evening.

Ronaldo was substituted in the 55th minute and Dybala who proved to be the match-winner was brought in for the Portuguese forward. The substitution left Ronaldo annoyed and he left for the dressing after been withdrawn by Maurizio Sarri.

Calderon told Calciomercato .it: “Great footballers never want to leave the field, it’s a reaction that’s normal. We need to understand it: the character of a player this is the winner, he wants to stay on the field and win. It is an element constant in all the great stars I have known.

“I remember it was impossible to rest Ronaldo, the Brazilian. He asked to be a starter also in friendlies. Those like him don’t accept the role of a reserve even to rest in view of other commitments. It has been always like that.

“They (Juve management) need to talk to him, give the player time to calm down and not ever make hot decisions in these cases. The best thing is to make them understand that these attitudes must not repeat themselves and turn the page immediately.”