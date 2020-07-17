



Real Madrid president Florentino Perez claims there will be no big spending by the newly-crowned La Liga champions in the next transfer window, with plans to sign “the best” put on hold.

The Blancos have captured the Spanish top-flight crown in 2020, with their coronation confirmed in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane has guided the capital giants back to the summit of a domestic game, having inherited a squad that was in danger of losing its way when he was brought back for a second spell at the helm in March 2019.

The challenge now is to build from this point and ensure that dominance is maintained over arch-rivals Barcelona and the rest of the chasing pack.

That quest will, however, be taken on without the addition of big-money signings.

Perez has been famed for his ‘Galacticos’ approach to recruitment across two stints as Real president, with money seemingly no object in pursuit of the finest talent on the planet.

Purse strings are having to be tightened, though, during the coronavirus pandemic, with important revenue streams being cut off.

With that in mind, Perez has pointed out that there will be no elaborate outlay in Madrid when the summer market opens for business.





He told El Transistor on the back of wild title celebrations: “No (there won’t be big signings this summer).

“The situation is really bad. It’s hard to ask the players to take a pay cut to help deal with it and then make signings. That can wait.

“Madrid will sign the best again when the situation changes.”

Real already boast a star-studded squad, so there is no immediate need for them to freshen up their ranks.

Outgoings are expected, with the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale being heavily linked with moves elsewhere, but only minor tweaks are required to keep the Blancos competitive.

They have proven performers in key positions across the field, with the spine of their side boasting the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos – who has opened the door for a new contract to be signed – Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema.

The last entry on that list bagged a title-winning brace to see off Villarreal, taking him past the 20-goal mark in La Liga for the current campaign, and Perez believes a French frontman deserves to be in contention for a prestigious Ballon d’Or.

He added: “Benzema should be the Ballon d’Or.

“I have not seen any player have as good a year as him.”