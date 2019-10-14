<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has reacted to Sergio Ramos’ record after the Spanish and Los Blancos captain surpassed Iker Casillas as the most capped player in the history of Spanish football.

Perez could not hide his joy for the Real Madrid captain after he broke the record of the Spanish most capped player against Norway, having played 168th time for La Furia Roja, that saw him surpassed the record set by former teammate Casillas.

“Beyond just his condition, which we can all see,” Perez said, “technically and physically, he has other aspects like his ambition and his leadership which has made him a legend not just for Real Madrid and Spain, but for world football.

“All of these conditions keep going for him like he is just starting out and I’m convinced the Sergio Ramos legend will continue.”

It echoed sentiments shared by the Spain captain.

“I still have that same ambition to keep winning and improving and that’s what keeps me here, that dream I’ve had since I was a kid,” Ramos himself explained.

“It makes me very happy, it’s flown by, I’ve had unique moments and will be eternally grateful to football.”

The captain will not be eligible against Sweden in their next game due to suspension.