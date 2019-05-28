<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped a huge hint about Eden Hazard as per the transfer talks going on between the European Champions and Chelsea, according to reports.

Hazard has been one of Real Madrid main targets and it is not new that the Belgian forward has also declared his desire to play for Real Madrid under the guidance of Zinedine Zidane as the return of the Frenchman will facilitate the move to the Spanish capital.

“I have a feeling that Eden Hazard will be coming this year,” Perez told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

“But how are we supposed to talk to a club who are playing in a final?

“We’ve been trying for a number of years to make Hazard a Real Madrid player, but we haven’t achieved it yet.”

Real Madrid is prepared to sign some high profile players starting with the Belgian forward after a disappointing season.