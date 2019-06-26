<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is weighing up their options in the signing of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, Los Blancos is prepared to go for a cheaper alternative if they failed to secure the services of the World Cup winner.

According to report in Marca, Real Madrid will make a move for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek if they fail in their attempt to land Pogba at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Merengues are not the only team after the French midfielder, Juventus are also interested in his return and the midfielder has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford before the end of the transfer period.

Van de Beek was in top form last season he scored 17 times and registered 13 assists in 57 appearances for Ajax last season.

The 22-year-old, who is a five-time Netherlands international, has a contract in Amsterdam until June 2022.

Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan recently claimed that Van de Beek wanted to leave his Dutch club for the Premier League the summer.