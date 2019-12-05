<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to offer up close to €300million [£256m] for Kylian Mbappe.

The deal would also see Vinicius Jr sent to Paris Saint Germain, and could be good news for Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly nervous about losing Paul Pogba to the Spanish giants, so news of a bid for Mbappe would be well received.

Pogba has long been tipped with a move to Madrid, who are keen admirers of the midfielder.

The Frenchman poured fuel on the fire earlier this summer when he admitted he was keen for a new challenge in football, prompting speculation that he would leave.

But Madrid were unable to afford him then, and it seems unlikely that they will make a move any time soon, if the reports of a bid for Mbappe bid are to be believed.

Spanish outlet AS ran a story on their front page on Thursday claiming that Madrid will offer up Vinicius and money for 20-year-old Mbappe.

European football insider Tancredo Palmeri reported that the figure could be up to €300m [£256m], which would obliterate the current world transfer record of £200m – dating back to Neymar’s 2017 move from Barcelona to PSG.

Mbappe will reportedly wait until the end of the season before deciding his future, with the Ligue 1 keen to tie him down to a new contract.

The forward is under contract until 2022, but the French champions are desperate to keep him long-term, especially with Neymar likely to leave next summer.