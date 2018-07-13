Real Madrid have said they have no plans to make any offers for PSG forward, Neymar.

the football club made this known via a terse tweet on its verified Twitter handle and also on its home page.

The short statement reads: “Given the constant information linking the PSG player Neymar Jr. with our club, Real Madrid CF wants to clarify that he has no plans to make any offers for the player.

“The relationship between the two clubs is extraordinary, so that, if at some point Real Madrid were considering hiring a PSG player, the first thing he would do would be to go to his club.”