Real Madrid have reportedly told Paul Pogba that they will not sign him in January following Fede Valverde’s rise to prominence.

Pogba has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos with the Manchester United man admitting he wanted to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The World Cup winner though, remained with the Premier League side after Zinedine Zidane’s men failed to reach an agreement for his services.

Since then Pogba has missing from Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s starting XI through a succession of different injuries, playing just 450 minutes of Premier League football.

There have been claims that Real Madrid would make a second attempt to sign Pogba, but that has been refuted by Marca on Sunday, who insist that Zidane has told the midfielder he will not be going to Spain next month.

Although Real Madrid will maintain their interest in signing Pogba, it will not happen mid-season as the club want to keep Valverde in the side after impressing.

Those behind the scenes at Santiago Bernabeu are said to be ‘amazed’ by how quickly the 21-year-old has adapted to life in LaLiga and want to give him even more minutes in 2020.