



Real Madrid have reportedly opened disciplinary procedures against midfielder Isco.

Isco failed to attend a pre-match team talk before Madrid’s Champions League game against Ajax, which they lost 3-5 on aggregate and were consequently dumped out of the competition.

According to Marca, the club have decided to launch proceedings against the player, despite his subsequent apology to his teammates.

The report adds that manager Santiago Solari did not initiate Madrid’s decision to begin disciplinary procedures, but Isco was left out of his coach’s squad for their fixture against Real Valladolid.

The former Malaga player has just scored once in 16 league appearances this season.