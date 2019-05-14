<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Real Madrid have offered Tottenham Hotspur a deal to re-sign Gareth Bale on loan, the UK Sun reports.

Bale left Spurs in 2013, when Real made him the world’s most expensive footballer at the time, with an £86million transfer fee.

The Welshman is on a big contract at the Bernabeu, but he is not valued highly by manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale earns more than £600,000 per week, but Real will allow him to leave on loan, if a club agrees to pay £250,000 of the 29-year-old’s wage plus a £10m fee.

Tottenham would be keen to see Bale return to north London after he scored 21 Premier League goals in his final Premier League season before jetting off to Spain.

Bale is under contract with Real until 2022 and has won four Champions League titles at Real, as well as one LaLiga crown.