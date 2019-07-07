<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid have reportedly told Manchester United that they are prepared to offer £72 million, Gareth Bale or Spanish star, Isco, in exchange for French midfielder, Paul Pogba, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The World Cup winner’s future with the Red Devils has been plunged into uncertainty in the past year.

United, have, however, informed Real Madrid that a deal could only be down if the La Liga giants tabled a bid in excess of £150m.

That is despite Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola’s recent comments, where he admitted they are trying to force a move from the club.

The newspaper reports that Real Madrid have responded by suggesting a swap deal for Pogba which would see one of Bale or Isco join the red side of Manchester.

This is not the first time that Bale and Isco have been linked with United, but rumours have previously fizzled out.

The proposed package would include £72 million upfront too, almost half the £150 million valuation placed on Pogba by the Red Devils.