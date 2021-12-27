Real Madrid offer Eden Hazard to Chelsea in bid to sign Reece James

Real Madrid have approached Chelsea to sign right-back Reece James in a swap deal with winger Eden Hazard.

Hazard has failed to ignite any spark at the Spanish capital with the club willing to offload him in exchange for the English defender.

Madrid currently are looking to provide a backup to Dani Carvajal, the only right back in their squad.

According to El Nacional, the position is one of boss Carlo Ancelotti’s ‘biggest concerns’.

Madrid’s ‘dream’ of signing James to fill the gap but they know he will be difficult to sign hence throwing Hazard into the deal as an incentive with around £50 million.

Hazard departed Stamford Bridge for Madrid back in 2019 in what was considered his dream transfer at the time.

However, he has failed to make any impact throwing him out of favour under the new manager, Carlo Ancelotti.