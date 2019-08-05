Real Madrid is back again in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to report.
Neymar has been a subject of speculation for Barcelona for the past few weeks but it seems nothing tangible has happened from the La Liga Champions as per signing the Brazilian forward.
Neymar wants a return to Camp Nou after just two years of signing a world-record £200million move to the Parc des Princes.
However, Catalan newspaper Sport says Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is now determined to bring the Neymar to the Bernabeu instead.
Perez is a huge fan of Neymar, with interest in the player before he signed for Barcelona but Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is exactly the opposite.
Paris Saint-Germain directors are set to soften their stance as they are prepared to let Neymar leave on loan or on a permanent basis.
The Ligue 1 Champions want Neymar off their books as he is at cross with players, coaching staff and directors at the club.
The report claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reached out to Real Madrid, giving them encouragement to try and broker a deal.