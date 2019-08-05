<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is back again in the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, according to report.

Neymar has been a subject of speculation for Barcelona for the past few weeks but it seems nothing tangible has happened from the La Liga Champions as per signing the Brazilian forward.

Neymar wants a return to Camp Nou after just two years of signing a world-record £200million move to the Parc des Princes.

However, Catalan newspaper Sport says Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez is now determined to bring the Neymar to the Bernabeu instead.

Perez is a huge fan of Neymar, with interest in the player before he signed for Barcelona but Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is exactly the opposite.

Paris Saint-Germain directors are set to soften their stance as they are prepared to let Neymar leave on loan or on a permanent basis.

The Ligue 1 Champions want Neymar off their books as he is at cross with players, coaching staff and directors at the club.

The report claims that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reached out to Real Madrid, giving them encouragement to try and broker a deal.