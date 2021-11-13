Real Madrid monitoring Manchester United midfielder for potential transfer

Real Madrid are monitoring Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United, according to reports. The Frenchman has less than one year remaining on his contract at the club and is free to speak with foreign clubs over a pre-agreement as soon as January.

Pogba starred for France in this summer’s European Championship but despite a dazzling display against Leeds in this year’s Premier League curtain-raiser, the 28-year-old has stagnated this season and now finds himself on the fringes.

His disastrous 15-minute cameo against Liverpool epitomised his current state of affairs at Manchester United and another free transfer exit is now looking likely.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Pogba’s situation at the Old Trafford club, with a view to potentially signing him to replace their aging players.

As per the report, he is seen as a ready replacement and the Los Blancos are said to have been interested ‘for a while’. Pogba’s moves, along with his agent Mino Raiola, will be closely watched by the Spanish giants.

SN’s verdict on Pogba potentially joining Real Madrid… It’s becoming increasingly likely that Pogba departs Old Trafford on a free transfer for a second time and this time, no blame can be put on the club’s hierarchy.

Ultimately, Pogba’s exit would do little harm to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s success on the pitch. The Norwegian manager has often opted to not use him in the biggest games and at the time of writing, United are far more balanced without him.

When he does eventually leave, it will leave a sour taste in your mouth considering what fans were expecting when he returned to the club in 2016.

It hasn’t gone to plan and most people will agree that it’s time for all parties go their separate ways.