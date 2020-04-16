Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane further cement his legendary place in the club’s history.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the sale of Chelsea target Luka Jovic despite been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Arsenal.

Real Madrid is heavily linked with a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Perez spent more than £50m to sign Jovic from Bundesliga side Frankfurt last summer following a hugely impressive 2018/19 campaign.


Despite the fact Arsenal captain Aubameyang is a reported transfer target for Madrid this summer, Zinedine Zidane’s side ruled out Jovic’s sale in a statement to Spanish outlet AS.

ovic’s performance has not been impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away with Chelsea and Arsenal keen on signing him on a loan deal with an option to permanent such a move if he impresses.

Real Madrid want a reliable striker and the Bernabeu outfit has enquired about Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Brut Haaland.

