Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the sale of Chelsea target Luka Jovic despite been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Arsenal.
Real Madrid is heavily linked with a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Perez spent more than £50m to sign Jovic from Bundesliga side Frankfurt last summer following a hugely impressive 2018/19 campaign.
Despite the fact Arsenal captain Aubameyang is a reported transfer target for Madrid this summer, Zinedine Zidane’s side ruled out Jovic’s sale in a statement to Spanish outlet AS.
ovic’s performance has not been impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away with Chelsea and Arsenal keen on signing him on a loan deal with an option to permanent such a move if he impresses.
Real Madrid want a reliable striker and the Bernabeu outfit has enquired about Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Brut Haaland.