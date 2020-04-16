<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has ruled out the sale of Chelsea target Luka Jovic despite been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and Arsenal.

Real Madrid is heavily linked with a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Perez spent more than £50m to sign Jovic from Bundesliga side Frankfurt last summer following a hugely impressive 2018/19 campaign.





Despite the fact Arsenal captain Aubameyang is a reported transfer target for Madrid this summer, Zinedine Zidane’s side ruled out Jovic’s sale in a statement to Spanish outlet AS.

ovic’s performance has not been impressive at the Santiago Bernabeu and he has been linked with a move away with Chelsea and Arsenal keen on signing him on a loan deal with an option to permanent such a move if he impresses.

Real Madrid want a reliable striker and the Bernabeu outfit has enquired about Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Brut Haaland.